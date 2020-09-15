StockMarketWire.com - Power generation group Rurelec swung to a first-half profit after it benefited from favorable foreign exchange movements.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £0.68m, compared to an on-year loss of £0.45m.
Rurelec said further cash generation had enabled a significant reduction in liabilities, including a halving of trade payables to £0.38m.
Executive directors Simon Morris and Andy Coveney said the company continued to pursue measures to restore value.
These included prioritisation of receiving cash receipts from a power plant in Argentina, selling or developing assets in Chile and reviewing options for turbine assets, whilst looking for opportunities to reduce costs.
At 9:37am: [LON:RUR] Rurelec PLC share price was +0.13p at 1.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
