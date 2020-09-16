StockMarketWire.com - Oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases focused Tiziana Life Sciences said it would demerge its StemPrintER genomics-based personalised medicine business into separate listed company Accustem Sciences.
The proposed demerger would allow Accustem to continue the commercialisation efforts of the StemPrintER platform technology as a separate listed company with cash reserves of around £1.0m.
Shareholders would vote on the plan at a general meeting scheduled for 2 October ahead of the demerger's estimated completion on 30 October.
It would be implemented by Tiziana declaring a dividend in specie on the Tiziana shares equal to the around £3.1m book value of its shareholding in StemPrintER.
At 1:40pm: [LON:TILS] Tiziana Life Sciences Plc share price was +19p at 156p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
