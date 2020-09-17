StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S said that it completed the sale of its conventional cash businesses in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for around £49m.
The sale was completed on 14 September, and the company said it had received approximately 83% of the proceeds anticipated from the sale of its conventional cash businesses to The Brink's Company.
The substantial majority of the remaining completions were scheduled to occur during the remainder of 2020, it added.
