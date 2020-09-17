StockMarketWire.com - Travel ticketing company Trainline's revenue collapsed in the first half of the year amid the UK government's lockdown measures, it said in a trading update this morning.

Total group revenue was down 76%. However, due to outperformance on cost savings, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to register a loss of £14-19m, an improvement on prior guidance.

Passenger volumes fell to just 5% of the same period in the prior year through April and May, with similar declines across international markets. Q1 net sales declined to £79m, equivalent to 9% of the same period in the prior year.

Net ticket sales recovered slightly in Q2 to £280m, equivalent to 30% of the same period in the prior year, as lockdowns and social distancing measures were relaxed.

Half year results are expected to be published on 5 November.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com