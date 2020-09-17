StockMarketWire.com - Safestyle UK's first half profit was down 41.5% to £9.7m due to the impact of the lockdown measures on its sales of windows and doors for homeowners.
Revenue fell to £42.1m - 34.7% down on the first half of 2019 - after it was forced to halt operations between March and May.
However, prior to lockdown the group had started the year well with turnover and profitability ahead of 2019. The business continued to grow market share, reaching 9.2% in Q1 2020 vs 8.5% in 2019.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the company said progress had been made with operational capacity increases delivering revenue growth year on year of 13.5% for July and August.
The difference between operational capacity requirement and order intake growth since the restart resulted in an order book that was 45% higher than the prior year at the end of June increasing to 82% higher at the end of August.
At 8:13am: [LON:SFE] Safestyle UK PLC share price was -10.75p at 43.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
