StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials group Breedon reinstated guidance and said it expected annual performance to top current market expectations supported by a return in demand since early May after the COVID-19 lockdown.
The company said it had delivered revenues for the first eight months of the year of £531m, down from £624m on-year.
'We currently anticipate delivering second-half underlying EBIT broadly in line with the second half of 2019, which would deliver a result in excess of the average of current full-year market expectations,' the company said.
Full-year market expectations for underlying EBIT was £57m, with a range of £49m to £70m.
At 8:25am: [LON:BREE] Breedon Group PLC share price was +2.5p at 76.5p
