StockMarketWire.com - Energy efficiency-as-a-service company eEnergy saw annual losses widened as costs associated with its reverse takeover offset a climb in revenue and margins.
For the year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £3.2m from 1.4m on-year, while revenue was up 14% to £4.5m.
Gross margin increased 510 basis points to 35.5%.
Profit was hurt by reverse takeover costs of £1.3m.
The group completed its admission to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange on 9 January 2020 via the reverse takeover of the company, previously known as Alexander Mining.
