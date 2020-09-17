StockMarketWire.com - Services group FIH said it had seen 'significant losses' in its UK businesses in the first 5 months of the new financial year.
The company continued to expect to record a loss for the financial year, albeit at a lower underlying level than it reported to shareholders in June.
'From the start of the current financial year, trading has been adversely affected by the impact of Covid-19 with a significant loss of revenue in both UK businesses,' the company said.
'At this juncture, the outlook for the financial year remains necessarily uncertain although the group's UK businesses are secure and absent further setbacks are steadily recovering.'
At 9:03am: [LON:FIH] FIH Group Plc share price was -24p at 265p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: