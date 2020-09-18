StockMarketWire.com - Listed environmental infrastructure fund Jlen Environmental Assets said it had acquired Northern Hydropower for £4.74m.
Northern Hydropower owned the rights to two operational hydro projects, including a co-located operational battery storage system at one of the sites.
The assets were located in Yorkshire and Cornwall.
The Yorkshire asset included a 500kW dual turbine hydro project, and a 1.2MW battery co-located at Knottingley.
The Cornish-based asset included a 99kW hydro project.
'This acquisition increases the total capacity of renewable energy assets in the JLEN investment portfolio to 304.7 MW,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: