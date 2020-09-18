StockMarketWire.com - Listed environmental infrastructure fund Jlen Environmental Assets said it had acquired Northern Hydropower for £4.74m.

Northern Hydropower owned the rights to two operational hydro projects, including a co-located operational battery storage system at one of the sites.

The assets were located in Yorkshire and Cornwall.

The Yorkshire asset included a 500kW dual turbine hydro project, and a 1.2MW battery co-located at Knottingley.

The Cornish-based asset included a 99kW hydro project.

'This acquisition increases the total capacity of renewable energy assets in the JLEN investment portfolio to 304.7 MW,' the company said.

