StockMarketWire.com - Hargreaves Lansdown said non-executive chair Deanna Oppenheimer had been appointed as a director of Thomson Reuters starting 11 November 2020.
Deanna also notified the company that she would also be stepping down from her position as a non-executive director of Whitbread starting 31 December.
At 8:01am: [LON:HL.] Hargreaves Lansdown PLC share price was +4.5p at 1634p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
