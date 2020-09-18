StockMarketWire.com - Roadside convenience retailer Applegreen said it was trading ahead of expectations in the third quarter after the company pulled its interim dividend following a swing to a first-half loss.
For the six months ended June, pre-tax losses were €29.7m, compared with a profit of €10.2m on-year, while revenue fell 26.6% to €1.1bn.
The company, however, said it had seen an ongoing recovery in sales following a low in April. 'Sales volumes fell to 57% of the prior year period in April 2020 during the peak of the lockdown, improving significantly to 29% of the prior year in June 2020,' the company said. 'Positive momentum exiting the period continued with the business trading ahead of management's expectations in Q3 to date,' it added. At 8:08am: [LON:APGN] Applegreen PLC share price was +9p at 334p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: