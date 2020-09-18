StockMarketWire.com - Metal pressing manufacturer Braime increased its dividend even as it reported a fall in profit on weaker sales in the first half of the year, owing to the impact of coronavirus lockdowns.
For the six months ended 30th June 2020, pre-tax profit was £372K compared with £1.1m on-year, while sales revenue fell 5.6% to £16.1m.
The company increased the interim dividend to 4.00p per share.
Looking ahead to the second half of the year, the company said its forward order books and the current level of enquiries in all parts of the group were at 'unusually low levels.'
At 8:43am: [LON:BMTO] Braime T F J H Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 1475p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: