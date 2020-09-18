StockMarketWire.com - Skin product test services company Integumen posted a first-half loss as expenses offset a rise in revenue, while sticking to its sales guidance for the full year.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.96m, compared to losses of £0.98m on-year.
Revenue more than doubled to £1.0m, up from £0.35m, but the rise was offset by higher administrative costs.
Integumen said its third-quarter sales were expected to be in excess of £1m and that it remained on track to post annual sales of £4m.
At 9:25am: [LON:SKIN] Integumen Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.5p at 36p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
