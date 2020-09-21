Interim Result
22/09/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
22/09/2020 Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1)
22/09/2020 ADES International Holding Ltd (ADES)
22/09/2020 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
22/09/2020 Judges Scientific PLC (JDG)
22/09/2020 Nahl Group PLC (NAH)
22/09/2020 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)
22/09/2020 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
22/09/2020 Inspecs Group PLC (SPEC)
22/09/2020 Parity Group PLC (PTY)
22/09/2020 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
22/09/2020 Frenkel Topping Group PLC (FEN)
22/09/2020 Longboat Energy PLC (LBE)
22/09/2020 Barr (A.G.) PLC (BAG)
22/09/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
22/09/2020 Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (COG)
22/09/2020 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
22/09/2020 Ergomed PLC (ERGO)
23/09/2020 Cloudcall Group PLC (CALL)
23/09/2020 Warpaint London PLC (W7L)
23/09/2020 Xeros Technology Group PLC (XSG)
23/09/2020 Staffline Group PLC (STAF)
23/09/2020 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)
23/09/2020 Equals Group PLC (EQLS)
23/09/2020 Trackwise Designs PLC (TWD)
23/09/2020 Loopup Group PLC (LOOP)
24/09/2020 Sig PLC (SHI)
24/09/2020 Safestay PLC (SSTY)
24/09/2020 Pendragon PLC (PDG)
24/09/2020 Gyg PLC (GYG)
24/09/2020 Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (FARN)
24/09/2020 Ebiquity PLC (EBQ)
24/09/2020 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
24/09/2020 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)
24/09/2020 RTW Venture Fund Limited (RTW)
25/09/2020 Camellia PLC (CAM)
28/09/2020 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
Final Result
22/09/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)
22/09/2020 Town Centre Securities PLC (TOWN)
22/09/2020 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)
22/09/2020 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)
22/09/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
23/09/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
23/09/2020 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
24/09/2020 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
24/09/2020 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
24/09/2020 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
24/09/2020 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
AGM / EGM
22/09/2020 Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (MINI)
22/09/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
22/09/2020 Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM)
22/09/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
22/09/2020 Morses Club PLC (MCL)
22/09/2020 Ilika PLC (IKA)
22/09/2020 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
22/09/2020 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
22/09/2020 Empyrean Energy PLC (EME)
22/09/2020 Prime People PLC (PRP)
22/09/2020 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)
22/09/2020 Yourgene Health PLC (YGEN)
22/09/2020 Cathay International Holdings Ltd (CTI)
22/09/2020 Pantheon International PLC (PIN)
22/09/2020 Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (OIT)
23/09/2020 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
23/09/2020 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)
23/09/2020 Sdi Group PLC (SDI)
23/09/2020 Alpha Financial Markets Consulting PLC (AFM)
23/09/2020 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
23/09/2020 First Property Group PLC (FPO)
23/09/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
23/09/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
23/09/2020 Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (ANII)
23/09/2020 Reabold Resources PLC (RBD)
23/09/2020 Hornby PLC (HRN)
23/09/2020 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
23/09/2020 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)
24/09/2020 Sure Ventures Plc (SURE)
24/09/2020 Versarien PLC (VRS)
24/09/2020 Securities Trust Of Scotland PLC (STS)
24/09/2020 Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC)
24/09/2020 Triad Group PLC (TRD)
24/09/2020 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)
24/09/2020 Miton Global Opportunities PLC (MIGO)
24/09/2020 Premier Veterinary Group PLC (PVG)
24/09/2020 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
24/09/2020 British & American Investment Trust PLC (BAF)
24/09/2020 Caffyns PLC (CFYN)
25/09/2020 Hydrogen Group PLC (HYDG)
25/09/2020 Fusion Antibodies PLC (FAB)
25/09/2020 Catenae Innovation PLC (CTEA)
25/09/2020 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)
25/09/2020 Icg-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Limited (LBOW)
25/09/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
25/09/2020 Okyo Pharma Corporation (OKYO)
25/09/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)
25/09/2020 Marble Point Loan Financing Ltd (MPLF)
25/09/2020 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)
25/09/2020 Solo Oil PLC (SOLO)
25/09/2020 Lekoil Limited (LEK)
Trading Statement
24/09/2020 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
25/09/2020 Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
Ex-Dividend
22/09/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
22/09/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)
22/09/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
23/09/2020 Blue Planet Investment Trust PLC (BLP)
24/09/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
24/09/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
24/09/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)
24/09/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)
24/09/2020 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
24/09/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
24/09/2020 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
24/09/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
24/09/2020 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
24/09/2020 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
24/09/2020 Norish PLC (NSH)
24/09/2020 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
24/09/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
24/09/2020 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
24/09/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
24/09/2020 Jtc PLC (JTC)
24/09/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
24/09/2020 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
24/09/2020 Segro PLC (SGRO)
24/09/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
24/09/2020 Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (SLPE)
24/09/2020 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)
24/09/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
24/09/2020 Aviva PLC (AV.)
24/09/2020 Schroders PLC (SDR)
24/09/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
24/09/2020 Aberdeen Diversified Income And Growth Trust PLC (ADIG)
24/09/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
24/09/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
24/09/2020 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)
24/09/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
25/09/2020 Total SA (TTA)
25/09/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)
25/09/2020 Rotork PLC (ROR)
25/09/2020 Rm Secured Direct Lending PLC (RMDL)
25/09/2020 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
25/09/2020 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
25/09/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
25/09/2020 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
25/09/2020 Blackrock World Mining Trust PLC (BRWM)
25/09/2020 BP PLC (BP.)
25/09/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
25/09/2020 Crh PLC (CRH)
25/09/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
25/09/2020 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
25/09/2020 Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (JEFI)
25/09/2020 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
25/09/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
25/09/2020 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com