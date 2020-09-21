StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S said its underlying earnings were now ahead of the prior year for the first eight months of 2020 following a 'strong' first half performance.

Revenue was 1.9% lower overall, though this was more than offset by tight direct and indirect cost control and reduced interest costs, the company said.

Secure solutions revenues, which accounted for 93% of group revenues, were broadly in line with 2019.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com