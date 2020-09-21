StockMarketWire.com - Celebratory and other products maker IG Design said it had maintained 'good' trading momentum, with revenue expected to increase year on year.
The business had begun delivering, on schedule, its pipeline of over $500, orders and was building upon this with additional orders as expected.
'Following the strong start to the new financial year, which was announced on 28th July 2020, the group has maintained good trading momentum with revenue and adjusted profit before tax on track to meet full year market expectations,' the company said.
At 9:12am: [LON:IGR] Ig Design Group PLC share price was +8p at 442p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: