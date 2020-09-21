StockMarketWire.com - Generic pharmaceutical products maker Beximco Pharmaceuticals said it had received US Food and Drug Administration approval for an antiarryhtmic drug used to treat irregular heartbeats in conditions such as tachycardia and artrial fibrillation.
Flecainide Acetate was the generic equivalent to 3M Pharmaceuticals' Tambocor (50, 100 and 150 mg tablets), the company said. 'The company expects to launch the product through its US distribution partner in due course.' At 9:26am: [LON:BXP] Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price was +2.5p at 57.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
