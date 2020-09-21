StockMarketWire.com - Professional services consultancy Driver said it had teamed up with EVRA Consulting, a South-Africa-based claim and dispute resolution consultancy.
The partnership combined the services and skill sets of Driver's diales experts with EVRA's relationships and network to 'bring the benefits of expert commissions to clients across the African continent,' the company said.
Driver also announced the strengthening of its Middle East presence with the appointment in Dubai of David Merritt, a well-known quantum expert with over 35 years' experience in the construction and engineering sectors.
At 9:30am: [LON:DRV] Driver Group PLC share price was +1p at 52p
