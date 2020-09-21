StockMarketWire.com - Mining royalty and streaming company Trident Royalties said it had agreed on an early payment to Fe Limited of the second tranche of its consideration for the Koolyanobbing royalty acquisition, in exchange for a A$350k discount.
The second tranche of the agreement had required Trident to pay A$3.0m on 4 June 2021.
It would now instead pay A$2.65m by 25 September 2020, which would satisfy the obligation fully.
Trident said early repayment would allow it to crystalise an effective annualised 17.5% risk-free return on capital, whilst releasing security currently registered over the Koolyanobbing royalty in favour of Fe Limited.
'Trident's royalty portfolio will then be unencumbered, facilitating debt discussions for future royalty acquisitions,' it addede.
At 9:51am: [LON:TRR] Trident Resources Plc Ord 1p share price was +0.5p at 30p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: