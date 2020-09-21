StockMarketWire.com - Private equity investment trust Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust reported a fall in total return owing to the impact on the value of its portfolio companies from the pandemic.
For the half year ended 30 June 2020, total return fell 13.4% and 29.4% in terms of net asset value per share and share price respectively.
The returns included a final dividend for 2019 of 5.0p paid in May 2020.
Net asset value per share decreased from 444.4p to 378.9p in the half year.
'Overall, the trading performance of the portfolio has been impacted by the coronavirus and the resulting disruption to economic activity,' the company said.
'Unrealised valuation increases of £4.2m were offset by value decreases of £16.5m. Valuation uplifts were achieved at GPS, Premier Hytemp and Incremental, offset by reductions in the valuations of Formaplex, Hawksford, FRA, EV, Red and U-POL.'
