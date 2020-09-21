FTSE 100 Fresnillo 1341.50 +4.80% Ocado Group 2823.50 +4.11% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8623.00 +2.31% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 173.53 +0.86% Tesco 220.85 +0.57% International Consolidated Airlines 95.23 -26.43% Rolls-Royce Holdings 165.00 -13.11% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3904.00 -9.86% British Land Company 330.65 -9.61% Barclays 90.92 -9.57% FTSE 250 John Laing Group 295.30 +3.69% Plus500 1554.75 +2.05% Bbgi Sicav S.A. 171.10 +1.85% Ig Group Holdings 848.25 +1.34% Helios Towers 163.30 +1.30% Network International Holdings 217.80 -35.83% Easyjet 490.95 -17.38% Essentra 242.40 -14.95% Mitchells & Butlers 119.90 -14.72% Carnival 880.60 -14.42% FTSE 350 Fresnillo 1341.50 +4.80% Ocado Group 2823.50 +4.11% John Laing Group 295.30 +3.69% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8623.00 +2.31% Plus500 1554.75 +2.05% Network International Holdings 217.80 -35.83% International Consolidated Airlines 95.23 -26.43% Easyjet 490.95 -17.38% Essentra 242.40 -14.95% Mitchells & Butlers 119.90 -14.72% AIM Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 167.50 +81.08% Trackwise Designs Ord 4p 177.50 +53.68% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.45 +15.58% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 1.35 +14.89% URU Metals 245.00 +13.95% Bezant Resources 0.14 -24.58% 7digital Group 1.80 -20.00% Thinksmart 35.00 -19.54% Kibo Mining 0.19 -15.56% Deepmatter Group 1.65 -15.38% Overall Market Fusion Antibodies Ord 4p 167.50 +81.08% Trackwise Designs Ord 4p 177.50 +53.68% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 0.45 +15.58% Macau Property Opportunities Fund 70.25 +15.16% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 1.35 +14.89% Network International Holdings 217.80 -35.83% International Consolidated Airlines 95.23 -26.43% Bezant Resources 0.14 -24.58% 7digital Group 1.80 -20.00% Thinksmart 35.00 -19.54%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -