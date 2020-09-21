StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Fresnillo                               1341.50       +4.80%
Ocado Group                             2823.50       +4.11%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8623.00       +2.31%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               173.53       +0.86%
Tesco                                    220.85       +0.57%
International Consolidated Airlines       95.23      -26.43%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     165.00      -13.11%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3904.00       -9.86%
British Land Company                     330.65       -9.61%
Barclays                                  90.92       -9.57%

FTSE 250
John Laing Group                         295.30       +3.69%
Plus500                                 1554.75       +2.05%
Bbgi Sicav S.A.                          171.10       +1.85%
Ig Group Holdings                        848.25       +1.34%
Helios Towers                            163.30       +1.30%
Network International Holdings           217.80      -35.83%
Easyjet                                  490.95      -17.38%
Essentra                                 242.40      -14.95%
Mitchells & Butlers                      119.90      -14.72%
Carnival                                 880.60      -14.42%

FTSE 350
AIM
Fusion Antibodies  Ord 4p                167.50      +81.08%
Trackwise Designs  Ord 4p                177.50      +53.68%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         0.45      +15.58%
Gunsynd  Ord 0.01p                         1.35      +14.89%
URU Metals                               245.00      +13.95%
Bezant Resources                           0.14      -24.58%
7digital Group                             1.80      -20.00%
Thinksmart                                35.00      -19.54%
Kibo Mining                                0.19      -15.56%
Deepmatter Group                           1.65      -15.38%

Overall Market
