StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Falcon Oil & Gas said drilling operations had recommenced at the Beetaloo project in Australia's Northern Territory.
Fracture stimulation was taking place at the Kyalla 117 well, to be followed by extended production testing.
Falcon Oil & Gas said initial production test results were expected during the fourth quarter of 2020 with final results expected by the end of the first quarter of 2021.
'These results will inform the decision to either further evaluate this liquids-rich gas play or commence activities in the Velkerri liquids-rich gas play,' the company said.
At 1:21pm: [LON:FOG] Falcon Oil Gas share price was -0.1p at 7.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: