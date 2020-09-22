StockMarketWire.com - Travel company TUI said summer bookings in its markets and airlines business were down 83% as the Covid-19 crisis continues to hurt travel markets.
The company said the division had restarted operations from mid-June and had since carried 1.4m customers on holiday, achieving an average load factor of 84% based on adjusted capacity.
TUI said the slump in summer bookings equated to 15% sold of its original programme, reflecting the impact of cancellations from mid-March, versus 97% sold at the same point last year.
Rebased on its adjusted capacity plans, it was 82% sold to date, influenced by the current later booking trend.
The winter 2020-21 programme, meanwhile, had been further reduced by around 20% since the company's third-quarter update to about 40% adjusted capacity, reflecting the current uncertainty relating to travel restrictions.
For summer 2021, the company said it expected to operate 80% adjusted capacity in line with a view shared at its third-quarter results.
In the hotels and restaurants business, meanwhile, TUI said it had reopened 157 hotels, or about 44% of its portfolio, by the end of August.
In cruises, both TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises had restarted itineraries offering short, European cruises from the end of July.
Three out of the company's seven-ship fleet were operated by TUI Cruises during the final quarter of the financial year, while Hapag-Lloyd Cruises operated three out of its five-ship fleet during the last quarter, offering similar short, European cruises.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: