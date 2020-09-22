StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan said Paris subsidiary Venn Life Sciences had won a contract to support 'a major European pharmaceutical company'.
Venn would assist in a prospective oncology study expected to enrol over 750 subjects, whereby Venn would handle all data management, statistics and medical writing for the study.
'This contract reinforces Venn's position as one of the leading providers of data-management, statistics and medical writing services to many of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, a service the company has a strong track record or providing,' Open Orphan said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
