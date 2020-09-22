StockMarketWire.com - Industrial property investor Stenprop said it had acquired two multi-let industrial properties, comprising 18 units, in Glasgow and Stoke-on-Trent for a combined £11.1m.
The purchase price reflected a blended net initial yield of 6.5%.
Stenprop said that following the acquisitions, its multi-let industrial portfolio now totalsed in excess of 5m square feet across 1,343 units on 75 estates.
Multi-let industrial assets now represented 61% of the company's portfolio, based on asset values at 31 March.
The Excelsior Industrial Estate on the south west side of Glasgow was acquired for £5.2m from CBRE GI.
The Tunstall Trade Park in Tunstall, just outside Stoke-on-Trent was acquired for £5.9 million from Clowes Developments.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
