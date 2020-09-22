StockMarketWire.com - Data and technology focused professional services group Parity posted a first-half loss after revenue fell by around a third.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.38m, compared to losses of £0.54m on-year. Revenue slumped 33% to £29.9m.
'We are pleased to be able to report an adjusted profit before tax in the first half year despite the impact of the Covid pandemic,' chairman John Conoley said.
'Since the period end we have seen an improvement in market conditions and have converted some important opportunities into new business.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
