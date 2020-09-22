StockMarketWire.com - Language services group RWS said it had received $11.6m following a successful claim under the terms of warranty insurance taken out as part of its acquisition of Moravia in November 2017.
Chief executive Richard Thompson said the claim related to certain information that was omitted ahead of the acquisition of Moravia.
'The information would not have altered the decision to acquire Moravia, which has been very successful,' he said.
'Nevertheless, we did have cause to claim under the warranty insurance and we are pleased to have received this settlement.'
At 8:54am: [LON:RWS] Rws Holdings PLC share price was -1.5p at 588.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
