StockMarketWire.com - Printing company Grafenia said performance had yet to return to historic levels, with September sales still expected to end around 70-75% on-year, despite an improved performance so far on last month.
Sales in September, usually buoyed by events, exhibitions and the run up to Christmas, was currently tracking at about pace as the prior two months.
Like July, sales in August were around 70% of the same period last year, the company said.
'It remains difficult to have visibility on how the economy will behave as government support schemes are withdrawn and restrictions on group gatherings remain,' it added. '(W)e remain focused on delivering our plan for transformational growth and achieving our mid-term goal of 10-15% EBITDA.'
