FTSE 100 Kingfisher 285.75 +7.95% Ocado Group 2838.00 +4.65% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 8763.00 +3.97% Imperial Brands 1386.75 +3.41% Tesco 226.65 +3.21% International Consolidated Airlines 93.85 -27.50% Polymetal International 1691.00 -10.10% Barclays 92.20 -8.30% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4115.50 -7.62% Melrose Industries 110.90 -7.58% FTSE 250 Network International Holdings 282.70 +19.79% Mitchells & Butlers 131.80 +10.76% Barr (A.G.) 426.25 +10.71% John Laing Group 297.90 +4.60% Calisen 155.73 +4.52% Paragon Banking Group 307.30 -15.11% Firstgroup 37.18 -14.72% Carnival 887.60 -13.74% Beazley 348.10 -13.28% Virgin Money UK 74.27 -12.93% FTSE 350 Network International Holdings 282.70 +19.79% Mitchells & Butlers 131.80 +10.76% Barr (A.G.) 426.25 +10.71% Kingfisher 285.75 +7.95% Ocado Group 2838.00 +4.65% International Consolidated Airlines 93.85 -27.50% Paragon Banking Group 307.30 -15.11% Firstgroup 37.18 -14.72% Carnival 887.60 -13.74% Beazley 348.10 -13.28% AIM ValiRx 32.50 +34.02% Scancell Holdings 16.62 +29.13% Mirriad Advertising Ord Gbp0.00001 35.50 +20.34% Edge Performance VCT 52.00 +18.18% Providence Resources 5.90 +16.83% Alba Mineral Resources 0.31 -26.19% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.45 -25.00% Base Resources Limited 14.25 -21.92% Bezant Resources 0.14 -21.79% Galileo Resources 0.61 -20.65% Overall Market ValiRx 32.50 +34.02% Scancell Holdings 16.62 +29.13% Record 40.55 +24.96% Mirriad Advertising Ord Gbp0.00001 35.50 +20.34% Network International Holdings 282.70 +19.79% International Consolidated Airlines 93.85 -27.50% Alba Mineral Resources 0.31 -26.19% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.45 -25.00% Base Resources Limited 14.25 -21.92% Bezant Resources 0.14 -21.79%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
