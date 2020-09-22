StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Kingfisher                               285.75       +7.95%
Ocado Group                             2838.00       +4.65%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              8763.00       +3.97%
Imperial Brands                         1386.75       +3.41%
Tesco                                    226.65       +3.21%
International Consolidated Airlines       93.85      -27.50%
Polymetal International                 1691.00      -10.10%
Barclays                                  92.20       -8.30%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4115.50       -7.62%
Melrose Industries                       110.90       -7.58%

FTSE 250
Network International Holdings           282.70      +19.79%
Mitchells & Butlers                      131.80      +10.76%
Barr (A.G.)                              426.25      +10.71%
John Laing Group                         297.90       +4.60%
Calisen                                  155.73       +4.52%
Paragon Banking Group                    307.30      -15.11%
Firstgroup                                37.18      -14.72%
Carnival                                 887.60      -13.74%
Beazley                                  348.10      -13.28%
Virgin Money UK                           74.27      -12.93%

FTSE 350
AIM
ValiRx                                    32.50      +34.02%
Scancell Holdings                         16.62      +29.13%
Mirriad Advertising  Ord Gbp0.00001       35.50      +20.34%
Edge Performance VCT                      52.00      +18.18%
Providence Resources                       5.90      +16.83%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.31      -26.19%
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.45      -25.00%
Base Resources Limited                    14.25      -21.92%
Bezant Resources                           0.14      -21.79%
Galileo Resources                          0.61      -20.65%

Overall Market
