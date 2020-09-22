StockMarketWire.com - Gold and nickel miner Katoro Gold posted a first-half profit after it booked a gain on the sale of the Imweru gold project in Tanzania.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £0.36m, compared to a profit of £0.43m on-year.
Katoro sold Inweru to Lake Victoria Gold for a staged cash consideration of up to $1.0m and a 1.5% net smelter royalty.
During the reporting period, it also advanced the Haneti polymetallic project in Tanzania to a drill-ready status with several high priority targets.
In addition, it entered into a 50/50 joint venture agreement for the near term producing Blyvoor gold tailings rroject in South Africa.
'With a pending drill programme at Haneti and Blyvoor advancing rapidly to financial close, the remainder of 2020 is looking to be a news rich period for all shareholders,' executive chairman Louis Coetzee said.
At 1:15pm: [LON:KAT] Katoro Gold Mining Plc share price was 0p at 2.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
