FTSE 100 Kingfisher 290.65 +9.80% Natwest Group 97.53 +4.51% Ocado Group 2830.00 +4.35% Imperial Brands 1391.25 +3.75% Tesco 227.75 +3.71% International Consolidated Airlines 100.38 -22.46% Polymetal International 1696.50 -9.81% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4097.00 -8.04% Barclays 93.03 -7.47% Legal & General Group 178.75 -7.17% FTSE 250 Network International Holdings 306.30 +29.79% Barr (A.G.) 427.00 +10.91% Mitchells & Butlers 128.00 +7.56% Gcp Student Living 134.90 +5.39% John Laing Group 299.60 +5.20% Beazley 340.20 -15.25% Paragon Banking Group 311.70 -13.90% Virgin Money UK 74.05 -13.19% Trainline 342.60 -12.15% Carnival 905.70 -11.98% FTSE 350 Network International Holdings 306.30 +29.79% Barr (A.G.) 427.00 +10.91% Kingfisher 290.65 +9.80% Mitchells & Butlers 128.00 +7.56% Gcp Student Living 134.90 +5.39% International Consolidated Airlines 100.38 -22.46% Beazley 340.20 -15.25% Paragon Banking Group 311.70 -13.90% Virgin Money UK 74.05 -13.19% Trainline 342.60 -12.15% AIM ValiRx 39.25 +61.86% Modern Water 4.63 +30.42% Integumen Ord 1p 50.50 +30.32% Global Invacom Group 8.00 +23.08% Scancell Holdings 15.82 +22.91% Alba Mineral Resources 0.31 -26.19% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.75 -25.00% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.50 -23.91% Base Resources Limited 14.25 -21.92% Bezant Resources 0.14 -21.79% Overall Market ValiRx 39.25 +61.86% Record 43.85 +35.13% Modern Water 4.63 +30.42% Integumen Ord 1p 50.50 +30.32% Network International Holdings 306.30 +29.79% Alba Mineral Resources 0.31 -26.19% Curzon Energy Ord 1p 0.75 -25.00% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.50 -23.91% International Consolidated Airlines 100.38 -22.46% Base Resources Limited 14.25 -21.92%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
