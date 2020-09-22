StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Kingfisher                               290.65       +9.80%
Natwest Group                             97.53       +4.51%
Ocado Group                             2830.00       +4.35%
Imperial Brands                         1391.25       +3.75%
Tesco                                    227.75       +3.71%
International Consolidated Airlines      100.38      -22.46%
Polymetal International                 1696.50       -9.81%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4097.00       -8.04%
Barclays                                  93.03       -7.47%
Legal & General Group                    178.75       -7.17%

FTSE 250
Network International Holdings           306.30      +29.79%
Barr (A.G.)                              427.00      +10.91%
Mitchells & Butlers                      128.00       +7.56%
Gcp Student Living                       134.90       +5.39%
John Laing Group                         299.60       +5.20%
Beazley                                  340.20      -15.25%
Paragon Banking Group                    311.70      -13.90%
Virgin Money UK                           74.05      -13.19%
Trainline                                342.60      -12.15%
Carnival                                 905.70      -11.98%

AIM
ValiRx                                    39.25      +61.86%
Modern Water                               4.63      +30.42%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         50.50      +30.32%
Global Invacom Group                       8.00      +23.08%
Scancell Holdings                         15.82      +22.91%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.31      -26.19%
Curzon Energy  Ord 1p                      0.75      -25.00%
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.50      -23.91%
Base Resources Limited                    14.25      -21.92%
Bezant Resources                           0.14      -21.79%

