CA

24/09/2020 13:30 Payroll employment, earnings & hours

29/09/2020 13:30 Industrial product & raw materials price indexes



DE

24/09/2020 09:00 Ifo business climate index

29/09/2020 13:00 Provisional CPI



ES

25/09/2020 08:00 PPI

29/09/2020 08:00 Retail Sales

29/09/2020 08:00 Flash Estimate CPI



EU

24/09/2020 07:00 New commercial vehicle registrations

25/09/2020 09:00 Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)

29/09/2020 09:00 Eurozone Economic Outlook

29/09/2020 10:00 Business & Consumer Surveys



FR

24/09/2020 07:45 Monthly business survey

29/09/2020 07:45 Consumer confidence survey



IE

28/09/2020 11:00 Retail Sales Index

29/09/2020 11:00 Monthly Unemployment



IT

24/09/2020 10:00 Foreign trade non-EU

25/09/2020 09:00 Consumer confidence survey

25/09/2020 09:00 Business confidence survey

29/09/2020 09:00 PPI



JP

25/09/2020 00:50 Services producer price index

28/09/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions

29/09/2020 00:30 CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)

29/09/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month

29/09/2020 01:30 Detailed Import & Export Statistics



UK

24/09/2020 11:00 CBI distributive trades survey

25/09/2020 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures

25/09/2020 00:01 GfK's consumer confidence survey

25/09/2020 07:00 Public sector finances

29/09/2020 09:30 Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit

29/09/2020 09:30 Monetary & Financial Statistics

29/09/2020 15:00 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at Queen's University Belfast Chief Executives Club



US

24/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims

24/09/2020 15:00 New residential sales

24/09/2020 15:00 Treasury sec and Fed chair testify to Senate committee hearing on quarterly CARES Act report

24/09/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

25/09/2020 13:30 Advance report on durable goods

28/09/2020 15:30 Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey

29/09/2020 13:30 Advance Economic Indicators Report

29/09/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index

29/09/2020 14:00 S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices

29/09/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence Index

29/09/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin



