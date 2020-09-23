StockMarketWire.com - Safety products group Halma maintained expectations for performance to be more second-half weighted than in previous years and announced that Paul Walker would retire as chair on July 2021, to take up a new position at Relx.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for fiscal 2021 was expected to be down 5%-of-10% on-year, Halma said.
The company added that revenue trends had gradually improved since the end of its first quarter and order intake was ahead of revenue, albeit marginally down from the start of April to 23 September on-year.
'The US and Mainland Europe regions have delivered the most resilient overall trading performances,' it added.
'The UK and Asia Pacific have remained more challenging, although the latter has benefited from prior year acquisitions and a gradual recovery in China.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: