StockMarketWire.com - Clinical-stage biotherapeutics company PureTech Health said it had filed a registration statement with US regulators for a planned listing on the Nasdaq.
The company said the US listing would not include the issuance or offering of any shares of the company.
Its American depository shares would trade on the Nasdaq Global Market, providing access for those investors who preferred US listed stock.
PureTech Health said it intended to maintain its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in addition to the potential US listing.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: