StockMarketWire.com - Bowling alley operator Ten Entertainment swung to a first-half loss after the UK government forced the temporary closure of its centres in March.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £5.1m, compared to a profit of £4.7m on-year. Sales slumped 46% to £22.5m, down from £41.4m.
The company did not declare an interim dividend.
Ten Entertainment said all of its 46 centres were now fully reopened. Trading, it added, had began well, currently sitting at 83% of previous levels.
Discrete bowling lane areas well suited to the government's 'Rule of Six' social distancing guidelines, the company said.
'I am pleased that even in extreme adversity the team have taken decisive action that has enabled the group to emerge from Lockdown so strongly, putting in place sufficient cash liquidity to protect it through a continued period of uncertainty,' executive chairman Nick Basing said.
'We have made a very good start, showing that we have a safe and attractive business for customers and staff.'
'I fully expect our strategy for growth, proven over the years, to return us to profitable growth in the near future once circumstances permit.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
