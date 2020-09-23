StockMarketWire.com - Lifestyle brand retialer Joules said revenue topped expectations underpinned by strong online sales.
The company said its cash position, which stood at £8.5m at end of the first quarter was 'significantly ahead' of expectations.
Revenue fell 18% in theperiod on-year, reflecting the disruptions including store closures amid Covid-19 lockdowns during the period.
For the first-quarter, including the impact of enforced store closures, retail store sales declined by 49%.
E-commerce revenue (including 3rd parties) increased by 45% against the prior year.
Since their reopening, the company's stores had 'performed well with strong levels of customer conversion supporting a sales performance ahead of the board's expectations and just 10% lower than the comparable prior year period,' Joules said.
'This reflects the well-balanced geographic locations of the Group's retail stores, pent-up customer demand for Joules, and a strong promotional offer to help drive footfall,' it added.
Wholesale sales were in line with the board's expectations and reduced by 59% reflecting the anticipated slower recovery of the wholesale channel, the company said.
At 8:13am: [LON:JOUL] Joules Group PLC share price was +4.1p at 95.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
