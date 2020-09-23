StockMarketWire.com - Water temperature components supplier Strix maintained its dividend even as first-half profit fell 12.5% as the pandemic weighed on sales.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £10.1m on-year as revenue slipped 21% to £34.7m.
Gross profit margin increased to 39.7% from 37.9%, owing to cost efficiency measures in excess of £3m delivered during the half, the company said.
The company maintained its interim dividend of 2.6p and said it remained committed to delivering a full year dividend of 7.7p in line with 2019.
Looking ahead, Strix said 14 new products were ready to be launched by the end of 2020.
At 9:15am: [LON:KETL] Strix Group PLC share price was -4p at 233.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: