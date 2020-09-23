StockMarketWire.com - Hostels operator Hostelworld said that TJ Kelly, chief financial officer was leaving by March next year at the latest, to become CFO of Origin Enterprises.
Kelly would be succeeded by Caroline Sherry, financial controller, who would also be appointed to the board as an executive director, the company said.
Sherry joined Hostelworld Group in November 2019 as a financial controller and ahd worked closely with TJ during this time, the company said.
At 9:20am: [LON:HSW] Hostelworld Group Plc share price was +3.4p at 52.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
