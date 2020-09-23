StockMarketWire.com - Models and collectibles group Hornby said its sales and margins between April and August had been higher than the previous year and above internal budgets.
'It is encouraging to report that our operations are nearly back to normal and we have made good progress against our strategic plan and KPIs,' the company said in a trading update for its annual general meeting.
'As is usually the case in our industry; the outcome for the full year is subject to the sales rate over the key Christmas trading period and there is the potential for disruption depending on the arrangements for leaving the EU,' it added.
At 1:49pm: [LON:HRN] Hornby PLC share price was +2p at 35.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: