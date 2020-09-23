StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy group Angle said the University of Basel in Switzerland had published breakthrough research using the company's technology, into the role of reduced oxygen levels in promoting breast cancer metastasis.
The research suggested that intra-tumour hypoxia creates conditions that stimulate the formation of an increased number and size of circulating tumour cells clusters, which may increase the metastatic spread of the cancer.
Angle said the study demonstrated key capabilities of its Parsortix system to support cancer drug discovery.
It also exemplified the utility of the Parsortix system in isolating metastatic breast cancer circulating tumour cells clusters, it added.
At 2:12pm: [LON:AGL] Angle PLC share price was +0.1p at 53.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
