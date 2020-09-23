StockMarketWire.com - Sub-title services group Zoo Digital said it expected to post double-digit revenue growth in the first half of its financial year.
Chairman said Gillian Wilmot the growth for the six months through September came even as the Covid-19 pandemic led to a suspension of new productions, hurting businesses associated with television and film.
'We see this performance as a strong endorsement of our business model,' he said in a trading updated for the company's annual general meeting.
Wilmot said he expected uncertainty to continue into the calendar year 2021.
'However, this has not affected our ability to attract new customers for these services which we expect will deliver substantial revenue growth to Zoo in the long-term.'
At 2:29pm: [LON:ZOO] Zoo Digital Group PLC share price was +2.5p at 59.5p
