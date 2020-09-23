StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     169.13       +5.25%
Jd Sports Fashion                        798.90       +4.71%
International Consolidated Airlines      106.53       +4.44%
Natwest Group                            100.43       +4.12%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           477.40       +3.94%
Fresnillo                               1209.50       -5.36%
Polymetal International                 1668.25       -1.84%
Sage Group                               716.00       -0.64%
Antofagasta                             1053.25       -0.35%
Tesco                                    225.65       -0.11%

FTSE 250
Diploma                                 2107.00      +23.14%
Ssp Group                                205.40      +13.67%
Cineworld Group                           49.16      +11.35%
Biffa                                    212.75       +6.70%
Greencore Group                          102.00       +6.31%
Energean                                 575.70       -7.61%
Network International Holdings           272.80       -7.53%
Gcp Student Living                       128.40       -3.89%
Petrofac Limited                         119.05       -3.72%
Future                                  1820.00       -3.70%

FTSE 350
Hammerson                                 16.93      -11.11%
AIM
N4 Pharma  Ord 0.4p                        6.35      +24.51%
Conroy Gold And Natural Resources         35.00      +22.81%
Maestrano Group  Ord 1p                   11.00      +22.22%
Hardide                                   26.00      +20.93%
Applied Graphene Materials                34.50      +18.97%
Revolution Bars Group                     10.47      -14.49%
Premier African Minerals                   0.05      -10.38%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.18       -9.76%
Genedrive                                127.50       -8.27%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.06       -7.69%

Overall Market
