FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 169.13 +5.25% Jd Sports Fashion 798.90 +4.71% International Consolidated Airlines 106.53 +4.44% Natwest Group 100.43 +4.12% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 477.40 +3.94% Fresnillo 1209.50 -5.36% Polymetal International 1668.25 -1.84% Sage Group 716.00 -0.64% Antofagasta 1053.25 -0.35% Tesco 225.65 -0.11% FTSE 250 Diploma 2107.00 +23.14% Ssp Group 205.40 +13.67% Cineworld Group 49.16 +11.35% Biffa 212.75 +6.70% Greencore Group 102.00 +6.31% Energean 575.70 -7.61% Network International Holdings 272.80 -7.53% Gcp Student Living 128.40 -3.89% Petrofac Limited 119.05 -3.72% Future 1820.00 -3.70% FTSE 350 Diploma 2107.00 +23.14% Ssp Group 205.40 +13.67% Cineworld Group 49.16 +11.35% Biffa 212.75 +6.70% Greencore Group 102.00 +6.31% Hammerson 16.93 -11.11% Energean 575.70 -7.61% Network International Holdings 272.80 -7.53% Fresnillo 1209.50 -5.36% Gcp Student Living 128.40 -3.89% AIM N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.35 +24.51% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 35.00 +22.81% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 11.00 +22.22% Hardide 26.00 +20.93% Applied Graphene Materials 34.50 +18.97% Revolution Bars Group 10.47 -14.49% Premier African Minerals 0.05 -10.38% Trafalgar New Homes 0.18 -9.76% Genedrive 127.50 -8.27% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.06 -7.69% Overall Market N4 Pharma Ord 0.4p 6.35 +24.51% Diploma 2107.00 +23.14% Conroy Gold And Natural Resources 35.00 +22.81% Maestrano Group Ord 1p 11.00 +22.22% Hardide 26.00 +20.93% AA 28.23 -16.97% Revolution Bars Group 10.47 -14.49% Hammerson 16.93 -11.11% Premier African Minerals 0.05 -10.38% Trafalgar New Homes 0.18 -9.76%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
StockMarketWire.com -