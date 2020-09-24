CA
29/09/2020 13:30 Industrial product & raw materials price indexes
30/09/2020 13:30 GDP
CH
30/09/2020 08:00 KOF economic barometer
CN
30/09/2020 03:30 CFLP China Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
30/09/2020 03:30 CFLP China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
30/09/2020 04:15 China Manufacturing PMI
DE
29/09/2020 13:00 Provisional CPI
30/09/2020 08:55 Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
ES
25/09/2020 08:00 PPI
29/09/2020 08:00 Retail Sales
29/09/2020 08:00 Flash Estimate CPI
EU
25/09/2020 09:00 Monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
29/09/2020 09:00 Eurozone Economic Outlook
29/09/2020 10:00 Business & Consumer Surveys
30/09/2020 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
30/09/2020 10:00 Flash Estimate euro area inflation
FR
29/09/2020 07:45 Consumer confidence survey
30/09/2020 07:45 Provisional CPI
30/09/2020 07:45 Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods
30/09/2020 07:45 PPI
30/09/2020 07:45 Housing starts
IE
28/09/2020 11:00 Retail Sales Index
29/09/2020 11:00 Monthly Unemployment
IT
25/09/2020 09:00 Consumer confidence survey
25/09/2020 09:00 Business confidence survey
29/09/2020 09:00 PPI
30/09/2020 10:00 Provisional CPI
30/09/2020 10:00 Cities CPI
JP
25/09/2020 00:50 Services producer price index
28/09/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions
29/09/2020 00:30 CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)
29/09/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month
29/09/2020 01:30 Detailed Import & Export Statistics
30/09/2020 00:50 Preliminary Retail Sales
30/09/2020 00:50 Preliminary Industrial Production
30/09/2020 05:30 Preliminary Report on Petroleum Statistics
30/09/2020 06:00 Construction Orders
30/09/2020 06:00 Housing Starts
30/09/2020 06:00 Steel Imports & Exports Statistics
30/09/2020 07:00 Revised Machine Tool Orders
UK
25/09/2020 00:01 SMMT manufacturing figures
25/09/2020 00:01 GfK's consumer confidence survey
25/09/2020 07:00 Public sector finances
29/09/2020 09:30 Monetary & Financial Statistics
29/09/2020 09:30 Money and Credit - Lending to Individuals, Lending to Businesses, Broad Money and Credit
29/09/2020 15:00 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks at Queen's University Belfast Chief Executives Club
30/09/2020 00:01 Shop Price Index
30/09/2020 07:00 Balance of Payments
30/09/2020 07:00 2nd quarter GDP
30/09/2020 09:30 Business investment revised results
US
25/09/2020 13:30 Advance report on durable goods
28/09/2020 15:30 Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey
29/09/2020 13:30 Advance Economic Indicators Report
29/09/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
29/09/2020 14:00 S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices
29/09/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence Index
29/09/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
30/09/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
30/09/2020 13:15 ADP National Employment Report
30/09/2020 13:30 Revised Corporate Profits
30/09/2020 13:30 3rd estimate GDP
30/09/2020 14:45 ISM-Chicago Business Survey - Chicago PMI
30/09/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales Index
30/09/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
