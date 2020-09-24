StockMarketWire.com - Hotel and hospitality real estate group, PPHE has announced the departure of non-executive director Dawn Morgan.
Ms Morgan will step down as a non-executive director on 30 September 2020. Stephanie Coxon, who is already an independent non-executive director of the company, will succeed Ms Morgan as chair of the Audit Committee.
“Dawn wishes to rebalance by spending more time in Australia and has therefore decided to step down from the board,” explained Eli Papouchado, chairman of PPHE Hotel Group.
“On behalf of the board, I wish to express my gratitude to Dawn for her commitment, service and invaluable contribution to PPHE Hotel Group. Dawn has been an integral and valued member of the board and leaves with our best wishes.”
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
