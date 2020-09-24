StockMarketWire.com - Media group Immedia warned on revenue after trading in 2020 had been 'considerably' affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
'It remains very difficult to give authoritative guidance on the 2020 outturn other than to say it is certain that revenues will be substantially below those achieved in 2019,' the company said.
The revenue came as the company swung to an annual loss in 2019.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, the company reported pre-tax losses of £991,461, compared with a profit of £106,204 year-on-year as revenue fell 14% to £4 million.
At 9:49am: [LON:IME] Immedia Group PLC share price was -2p at 24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
