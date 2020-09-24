StockMarketWire.com - Phosphate explorer and developer Kropz confirmed that it had requested a second quarterly draw down of $4 million under the equity facility with its major shareholder, the ARC Fund.
The equity facility was for an amount of US$ 40 million.
The second draw down will be paid by way of issue of 50,962,963 new shares at the issue price of 6.75p a share to ARC Fund on 25 September 2020. the company said. 'The next draw down of the equity facility is expected to be made on or about 10 December 2020 and quarterly thereafter.'
At 9:52am: [LON:KRPZ] share price was 0p at 8.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: