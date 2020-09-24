StockMarketWire.com - Transport services company Go-Ahead swung to a loss on asset writedowns in its regional bus division and German rail operations, while the impact of Covid-19 also weighed.
For the year ended 30 June, pre-tax losses were £0.2 million compared with a profit of £97m year-on-year, while revenue was up 6.1% to £3.9 billion.
The company recorded an exceptional cost of £57.1m; £26.7m from its regional bus division and £30.4m from its German rail division.
'For the 2021 financial year, we expect our London & International bus division to generate operating profit similar to that achieved in the 2020 financial year. Our rail division is expected to deliver a breakeven operating result in 2021,' the company said.
At 10:09am: [LON:GOG] GoAhead Group PLC share price was +21p at 656p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
