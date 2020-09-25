StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Wizz Air said it now expected to operate at 50% of capacity in October year-on-year, citing ongoing travel restrictions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company also said that, should the level of restrictions remain at the current level, it expected not to operate at a higher level of capacity during winter than its projection for October.
'The protection of its solid balance sheet and excellent liquidity position as well as minimising cost across all areas of the business remain Wizz Air's top priority,' Wizz Air said.
'The company has strongly improved its strategic position and its ability to respond to opportunities in its markets during the past six months.'
'While conditions continue to be challenging, the relentless focus on creating a competitive advantage and strong liquidity will allow Wizz Air to emerge from this crisis as a structural winner.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
