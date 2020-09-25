FTSE 100 Pearson 540.20 +6.93% Barratt Developments 451.25 +2.91% United Utilities Group 867.80 +1.81% Avast 535.00 +1.71% Lloyds Banking Group 24.92 +1.38% Rolls-Royce Holdings 145.73 -10.26% International Consolidated Airlines 90.04 -5.46% Johnson Matthey 2258.00 -4.69% Gvc Holdings 852.20 -3.97% Land Securities Group 480.23 -3.94% FTSE 250 Pz Cussons 221.75 +5.60% Bellway 2239.00 +5.22% Liontrust Asset Management 1217.50 +3.62% Ascential 277.60 +3.43% Trainline 349.30 +3.22% Easyjet 474.40 -6.13% Petrofac Limited 108.25 -5.46% Tp Icap 265.80 -5.34% Aggreko 347.40 -5.03% Airtel Africa 57.35 -4.58% FTSE 350 Pearson 540.20 +6.93% Pz Cussons 221.75 +5.60% Bellway 2239.00 +5.22% Liontrust Asset Management 1217.50 +3.62% Ascential 277.60 +3.43% Rolls-Royce Holdings 145.73 -10.26% Easyjet 474.40 -6.13% International Consolidated Airlines 90.04 -5.46% Petrofac Limited 108.25 -5.46% Tp Icap 265.80 -5.34% AIM I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.45 +27.14% Mobile Streams 0.26 +23.81% DekelOil Public 2.40 +20.00% Bahamas Petroleum Company 2.85 +17.53% Pantheon Resources 37.00 +17.46% PV Crystalox Solar 30.70 -19.42% Modern Water 3.15 -18.18% Integumen Ord 1p 33.00 -17.50% Cambium Global Timberland 6.00 -14.29% Toople 0.08 -13.89% Overall Market I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.45 +27.14% Mobile Streams 0.26 +23.81% Mothercare 10.30 +22.18% DekelOil Public 2.40 +20.00% Bahamas Petroleum Company 2.85 +17.53% PV Crystalox Solar 30.70 -19.42% Modern Water 3.15 -18.18% Integumen Ord 1p 33.00 -17.50% Cambium Global Timberland 6.00 -14.29% Toople 0.08 -13.89%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -