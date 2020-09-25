StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  540.20       +6.93%
Barratt Developments                     451.25       +2.91%
United Utilities Group                   867.80       +1.81%
Avast                                    535.00       +1.71%
Lloyds Banking Group                      24.92       +1.38%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     145.73      -10.26%
International Consolidated Airlines       90.04       -5.46%
Johnson Matthey                         2258.00       -4.69%
Gvc Holdings                             852.20       -3.97%
Land Securities Group                    480.23       -3.94%

FTSE 250
Pz Cussons                               221.75       +5.60%
Bellway                                 2239.00       +5.22%
Liontrust Asset Management              1217.50       +3.62%
Ascential                                277.60       +3.43%
Trainline                                349.30       +3.22%
Easyjet                                  474.40       -6.13%
Petrofac Limited                         108.25       -5.46%
Tp Icap                                  265.80       -5.34%
Aggreko                                  347.40       -5.03%
Airtel Africa                             57.35       -4.58%

AIM
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    4.45      +27.14%
Mobile Streams                             0.26      +23.81%
DekelOil Public                            2.40      +20.00%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  2.85      +17.53%
Pantheon Resources                        37.00      +17.46%
PV Crystalox Solar                        30.70      -19.42%
Modern Water                               3.15      -18.18%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         33.00      -17.50%
Cambium Global Timberland                  6.00      -14.29%
Toople                                     0.08      -13.89%

