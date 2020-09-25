StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  549.20       +8.71%
Barratt Developments                     457.05       +4.23%
Flutter Entertainment                  12290.00       +2.25%
Homeserve                               1250.00       +2.12%
Avast                                    535.25       +1.76%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     143.13      -11.87%
International Consolidated Airlines       90.62       -4.85%
Standard Chartered                       337.45       -4.35%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   207.20       -4.16%
Johnson Matthey                         2270.50       -4.16%

FTSE 250
William Hill                             262.40      +20.59%
Pz Cussons                               226.50       +7.86%
Bellway                                 2267.00       +6.53%
Cineworld Group                           43.94       +6.24%
Ascential                                285.10       +6.22%
Easyjet                                  477.45       -5.53%
Petrofac Limited                         108.30       -5.41%
Gcp Student Living                       120.30       -5.28%
Tp Icap                                  266.50       -5.09%
Rhi Magnesita N.V.                      2425.00       -4.30%

AIM
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    4.45      +27.14%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.43      +23.93%
Mobile Streams                             0.26      +23.81%
Pantheon Resources                        38.75      +23.02%
Katoro Gold Mining                         3.30      +22.22%
Cambium Global Timberland                  5.50      -21.43%
Revolution Bars Group                      8.90      -19.09%
PV Crystalox Solar                        31.40      -17.59%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         34.50      -13.75%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.65      -13.16%

