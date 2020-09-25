FTSE 100 Pearson 549.20 +8.71% Barratt Developments 457.05 +4.23% Flutter Entertainment 12290.00 +2.25% Homeserve 1250.00 +2.12% Avast 535.25 +1.76% Rolls-Royce Holdings 143.13 -11.87% International Consolidated Airlines 90.62 -4.85% Standard Chartered 337.45 -4.35% Standard Life Aberdeen 207.20 -4.16% Johnson Matthey 2270.50 -4.16% FTSE 250 William Hill 262.40 +20.59% Pz Cussons 226.50 +7.86% Bellway 2267.00 +6.53% Cineworld Group 43.94 +6.24% Ascential 285.10 +6.22% Easyjet 477.45 -5.53% Petrofac Limited 108.30 -5.41% Gcp Student Living 120.30 -5.28% Tp Icap 266.50 -5.09% Rhi Magnesita N.V. 2425.00 -4.30% FTSE 350 William Hill 262.40 +20.59% Pearson 549.20 +8.71% Pz Cussons 226.50 +7.86% Bellway 2267.00 +6.53% Cineworld Group 43.94 +6.24% Rolls-Royce Holdings 143.13 -11.87% Hammerson 15.20 -8.63% Easyjet 477.45 -5.53% Petrofac Limited 108.30 -5.41% Gcp Student Living 120.30 -5.28% AIM I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.45 +27.14% Alba Mineral Resources 0.43 +23.93% Mobile Streams 0.26 +23.81% Pantheon Resources 38.75 +23.02% Katoro Gold Mining 3.30 +22.22% Cambium Global Timberland 5.50 -21.43% Revolution Bars Group 8.90 -19.09% PV Crystalox Solar 31.40 -17.59% Integumen Ord 1p 34.50 -13.75% IDE Group Holdings 1.65 -13.16% Overall Market I-nexus Global Ord 10p 4.45 +27.14% Alba Mineral Resources 0.43 +23.93% Mobile Streams 0.26 +23.81% Pantheon Resources 38.75 +23.02% Katoro Gold Mining 3.30 +22.22% Cambium Global Timberland 5.50 -21.43% Revolution Bars Group 8.90 -19.09% PV Crystalox Solar 31.40 -17.59% Integumen Ord 1p 34.50 -13.75% IDE Group Holdings 1.65 -13.16%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -